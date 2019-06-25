SDPI lauds UDF stand on Malappuram bifurcation

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) congratulated K.N.A. Khader, MLA, on the demand that he raised in Assembly for the bifurcation of Malappuram district.

A meeting of the SDPI district secretariat here on Tuesday also asked the Congress party leaders to come forward to study the situation before taking a decision.

The SDPI leaders praised the Congress leadership for rejecting the stand taken by Congress veteran Aryadan Mohammed against the proposal to form a new district by dividing Malappuram district.

Flays the LDF

The SDPI criticised the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for opposing the demand for the district’s bifurcation on the ground that it was raised by a UDF MLA.

“The Left Democratic Front should correct its stand,” said SDPI district president C.P.A. Latheef while presiding over the meeting.

SDPI leaders V.T. Ikramul Haq, Sadik Naduthodi, and A.K. Abdul Majeed were among those who spoke.