SDPI blames CPI(M) for failing to stop communal elements

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has expressed concern about the failure of the CPI(M) in eradicating communal elements from the party.

SDPI State vice president P. Abdul Hameed said here on Wednesday that the CPI(M) was preparing its cadres to the tune of the agenda set by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Mr. Hameed asked the CPI(M) and the Left parties to think seriously about the CPI(M) cadres reaching the RSS camp overnight. “The CPI(M) speaks about secularism but it has failed to bring secularism to its cadres,” he said. “The CPI(M)-Muslim League clashes that took place at Nadapuram and Taliparamba some years ago had turned into communal violence. It was an example for the presence of communal elements within the CPI(M).”

According to the SDPI leader, the police finding that Shajahan’s elevation to branch secretary had spread hatred among a section of men was a matter of serious concern. “The RSS chose Shajahan because of the CPI(M) attitude towards Muslims within that party,” he said.

Mr. Hameed said that a good number of RSS men had infiltrated the CPI(M) and the DYFI in Palakkad, where the party had a strong base. The CPI(M) and the Sangh Parivar were widely sharing social platforms, he said.

Mr. Hameed also blamed the government and the police for taking a soft stand towards RSS men involved in crimes. “This was evident when the police tried to help the RSS men who murdered SDPI worker Mohammed Subair at Elappully on the Vishu day on April 15,” he said.

But he said any counterattack against the RSS was used for hunting down large sections of Muslim community. “The authorities here had kept mum when the RSS-BJP men hoisted a Jai Sriram flex board on Palakkad municipality building,” he said.