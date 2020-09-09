SDPI activist’s murder: three taken into custody

The police on Wednesday took three persons into custody in connection with the murder of SDPI activist Syed Mohammad Salahuddin.
Salahuddin was the seventh accused in the murder of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist Shyamaprasad and was out on bail. He was waylaid by the assailants and hacked with sharp weapons in front of his sisters, near Kaichery, on Tuesday.
The police arrested them on suspicion of aiding and abetting the murder. They are said to be BJP activists in the area and the police believe that the trio received information related to the murder.
However, the police are yet to confirm any direct involvement of the detainees in the murder. Meanwhile, the car believed to have been driven by the assailants was found.
It was taken on rent and was abandoned in a rubber estate at the Namboodiri Hill. The car belongs to a native of Kolayodu. The assailants had come in a motorbike and had escaped in the car after committing the crime. The bike was also abandoned.
Meanwhile, Salahuddin's body was taken to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram for post-mortem. A COVID-19 test conducted on Salahuddin was found to be positive.
