SDPI activist held for RSS worker’s murder

PALAKKAD

23 November 2021 10:31 IST

District Police Chief R. Viswanath refused to reveal the identity of the arrested person

Police arrested a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) trainer A. Sanjith at Mambaram near here over a week ago.

However, District Police Chief R. Viswanath refused to reveal the identity of the arrested person. He said revealing his identity would adversely affect the ongoing investigation. An identification parade too has to be conducted as part of the inquiry. He said more people would be arrested soon.

The accused will be produced before a magistrate with tight security here on November 23.

Advertising

Advertising

Sanjith was hacked to death by a gang of men while travelling along with his wife on a motorcycle on November 15. The men who came in a white Maruti 800 car hit his bike and hacked him to death. There were more than 30 hack wounds on his body.

His wife had said that she would be able to identify the assailants.