SDPI accuses State police of witch-hunt, high-handedness

Thiruvananthapuram

21 December 2021 23:10 IST

Party to take out protest march to Secretariat today

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has accused the State police of witch-hunt.

At a press conference here on Saturday, SDPI State general secretary Ajmal Ismael alleged the Alappuzha police had forced SDPI workers detained in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ranjith Sreenivas to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’. He termed the detention illegal and said the police had tortured the SDPI workers in custody. Mr. Ismael demanded action against the errant officers.

He linked the murder of SDPI State secretary K.S. Shan in Alappuzha to the presence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Valsan Thillankeri in the district for a few days before the crime. He accused Mr. Thillankeri of orchestrating the murder. Mr. Thillankeri has since denied the SDPI allegation and called it a baseless insinuation prompted by political enmity.

The Alappuzha police behaved in a discriminatory manner towards SDPI workers. They have detained scores of party workers. SDPI district secretary Salam was in illegal police custody for several days, Mr. Ismael said.

He said the SDPI would march to the Secretariat on Wednesday in protest against police high-handedness. SDPI State vice president Thulasidharan Pallickal would inaugurate the rally. State general secretary Roy Arackal would preside. State general secretary P.K. Usman and State secretary P.R. Siad would address the protesters.