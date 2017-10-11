SDMA warns against rumours

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued a warning against rumours circulating on the social media highlighting the possibility of natural disasters like earthquake and cyclone in Kerala.

The Chief Secretary, who is also the CEO of the SDMA, has directed the State police chief to investigate the source of the rumours.

A press note issued by the authority on Wednesday said it was impossible to predict earthquakes while cyclones could be forecast only about two weeks in advance. Pointing out that all disaster preparedness and response mechanisms across the world worked within these scientific limitations, it said any attempt to spread rumours about imminent disasters would invite legal action.

The press note quoting Sekhar L. Kuriakose, member secretary, SDMA, explained that only natural disasters related to the state of the ocean or the atmosphere could be scientifically predicted. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was authorised to issue warnings about heavy rainfall, cyclone, heatwave, drought, cold wave, hailstones, lightning and cloudburst, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad, had the mandate for tsunami, storm surge and spring tide warnings.

The Central Water Commission and Kerala State Electricity Board were the agencies responsible for warnings about floods and dams being opened to let out excess water. All the warnings were issued only on the basis of approved standard operating procedures.

While universities, scientific research institutions and subject experts were within their mandate to discuss their research findings and assessments, they were bound to ensure that disaster warnings did not create fear among the people. Consultants and subject experts appointed by disaster management agencies were not expected to issue warnings.

Only the disaster management authorities at the National, State and District level were authorised to carry out disaster preparedness, mitigation and response measures with the assistance of the Revenue Department, Police, Fire and Rescue Services and Health Services.

The press note urged the pubic to bring rumours about natural disasters to the attention of the SDMA through SMS or WhatsApp message to the number 9446579222.