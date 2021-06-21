SD College touches the 75-year milestone

SD College, Alappuzha, was inaugurated on June 20, 1946.

ALAPPUZHA

21 June 2021 19:29 IST

Year-long platinum jubilee celebrations get under way

The platinum jubilee celebrations of Sanatana Dharma College (SD College) began here on Monday. A lamp was lit jointly by the representative of the college management, Principal, teaching and non-teaching staff, and students at the golden jubilee hall. The first contribution towards the celebrations was handed over to the management by P.R. Unnikrishna Pillai, Principal.

Actor Kunchako Boban, an alumnus of the college, had released the platinum jubilee logo last week.

SD College is one of the oldest and largest aided institutions under the University of Kerala. The college was inaugurated on June 20, 1946, by C.P. Ramaswamy Iyer, the then Diwan of the erstwhile State of Travancore.

Advertising

Advertising

P. Krishna Kumar, manager of the college, said: “No formal functions are planned for the celebrations due to the pandemic situation. A grand formal launch will be organised when the situation improves. The year-long celebrations will include academic seminars, infrastructure projects, cultural and sports events, international exhibition, focused alumni meets and other programmes highlighting the role of this institution in the socio-cultural milieu of Alappuzha since its inception. Focus will be on activities beneficial to society.”