SD College to celebrate platinum jubilee

15 June 2021 17:42 IST

Year-long event to have seminars, infrastructure projects, cultural events, expos and alumni meets

The Sanatana Dharma College (SD College), Alappuzha is all set to celebrate its platinum jubilee.

As a prelude to the events, the platinum jubilee logo will be released by actor Kunchacko Boban in an online ceremony on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The college was established to cater to the increasing demand for higher education. It was inaugurated on June 20, 1946, by C. P. Ramaswamy Iyer, the then Diwan of erstwhile State of Travancore.

P. Krishna Kumar, manager, SD College said the symbolic start to platinum jubilee Celebrations would be on June 20, 2021, to coincide with the date of establishment.

“There are no formal functions planned due to the current pandemic situation. A grand formal launch will be organised as and when the situation improves. The year-long celebrations will include academic seminars, infrastructure projects, cultural and sports events, international exhibition, focused alumni meets and other relevant programmes highlighting the role of this great institution in the socio-cultural milieu of Alappuzha since its inception. More focus will be on activities beneficial to the society other than those of celebratory nature,” Mr. Kumar said.