GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SD College team exhibits value-added products from water hyacinth at World Wetlands Day exhibition

A new series of digital printouts on hand-made paper from water hyacinth on the theme ‘women empowerment using water hyacinth’ was unveiled at the exhibition help in Madhya Pradesh

February 19, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Secretary general of Ramsar Convention on Wetlands Musonda Mumba visiting the stall of SD College at the exhibition held near Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Secretary general of Ramsar Convention on Wetlands Musonda Mumba visiting the stall of SD College at the exhibition held near Indore in Madhya Pradesh. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Value-added products and exquisite artworks made from water hyacinth by a team of faculty and students representing the Centre for Research on Aquatic Resources at Sanatana Dharma (SD) College, Alappuzha, and EichhoTech, a student start-up based in the college, were exhibited at an exhibition held at Sirpur Lake, a Ramsar site, near Indore in Madhya Pradesh recently.

The event was organised by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change in association with the Madhya Pradesh government and Indore municipal corporation as part of World Wetlands’ Day 2024. The SD College team was specially invited to the exhibition by the Union Ministry to showcase their products.

The team was led by G. Nagendra Prabhu, head, Post Graduate Department of Zoology and principal investigator at the Centre for Research on Aquatic Resources.

A new series of digital printouts on hand-made paper from water hyacinth, an invasive weed that chokes waterbodies, on the theme ‘women empowerment using water hyacinth’ conceived and created by Anoop Kumar V., founder and chief executive officer of EichhoTech, was unveiled by Musonda Mumba, secretary general of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, based in Gland, Switzerland during the exhibition.

The secretary general was presented with designer gifts including her portrait printed on hand-made paper from water hyacinth as well as her name specially embroidered using fine thread from dried water hyacinth stem.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.