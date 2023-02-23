ADVERTISEMENT

SD College student start-up wins UNEP entrepreneur challenge

February 23, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Eichhotech focusses on manufacturing diverse range of eco-friendly value-added products utilising aquatic weeds such as water hyacinth

The Hindu Bureau

Eichhotech, a student start-up based at SD College, Alappuzha, has won the NbS (Nature-based Solutions) Entrepreneur Challenge organised jointly by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Kerala Institute of Local Administration with the support of the European Union.

After winning the challenge, members of the start-up presented their success story at an international webinar series organised under the aegis of the UNEP on Thursday.

Eichhotech focusses on manufacturing a diverse range of eco-friendly value-added products utilising aquatic weeds such as water hyacinth. The start-up has successfully converted water hyacinth, an aquatic weed, into unique eco-friendly gifts. At the webinar, Anoop Kumar V., chief executive officer, Eichhotech, presented the activities of the start-up.

Artworks

Eichhotech has made water hyacinth-based products, including fridge magnets, artworks on handmade paper, coasters, mats, lamp shade sculptures, bookmarks, eco-friendly rakhis, greeting cards and so on.

The start-up is mentored by G. Nagendra Prabhu, professor and principal investigator, Centre for Research on Aquatic Resources of SD College.

According to the UNEP, NbS are actions to protect, sustainably manage, and restore natural and modified ecosystems that address societal challenges effectively and adaptively, simultaneously benefiting people and nature.

