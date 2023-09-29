HamberMenu
SD College NSS unit programme officer bags national award

Under the leadership of S. Lekshmi, also the head of the Physics department, the NSS unit of the college planted and distributed over 2,300 saplings, organised blood donation camps, and constructed two houses and established organic farming activity on the college campus

September 29, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu confers the National Service Scheme (NSS) Awards for 2021-22 to NSS programme officer S. Lekshmi from Kerala during a ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu confers the National Service Scheme (NSS) Awards for 2021-22 to NSS programme officer S. Lekshmi from Kerala during a ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit at Sanatana Dharma College, Alappuzha, has won the national award for the best unit for 2021-22.

S. Lekshmi, SD College NSS unit head, bagged the prize for the best programme officer. President Droupadi Murmu presented the NSS awards instituted by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to SD College Principal K.H. Prema, and Ms. Lekshmi in a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday.

In a statement, the Ministry said under Ms. Lekshmi, the NSS unit of the college planted and distributed more than 2,300 saplings. “She has organised several blood donation camps in which 347 blood units were collected. Under her leadership, the NSS unit constructed two houses and established organic farming activity on the college campus,” the release said, adding that the unit under her guidance created durable assets worth ₹18 lakh.

Ms. Lekshmi is the head of the Physics department at the college.

