SD College launches bridge course for degree students

Published - September 11, 2024 06:19 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Postgraduate and Research Department of English at Sanatana Dharma (SD) College, Alappuzha, in association with Sanatanam Teaching Learning Centre, an initiative of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at the college, has launched a bridge course for the benefit of four-year degree students. It was inaugurated by SD College manager P. Krishna Kumar on Tuesday. The 40-hour course, titled Ready, Steady, Go!, was designed by Bindu Nair and Saritha M. of the Department of English. It aims at supporting first-year degree students. SD College Principal (in-charge) Rajesh Kumar, IQAC coordinator S. Lekshmi, and others attended the function.

