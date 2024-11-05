S.D. Biju chosen for Dr. Kamarudeen Environmental Award

Herpetologist Sathyabhama Das Biju, widely known as the Frogman of India, has been chosen for the Dr. Kamarudeen Environmental Award 2024.

The award, instituted by the Dr. Kamarudeen Foundation for Biodiversity Conservation in memory of the noted environmental activist and the former reader of the Department of Botany of the University of Kerala, carries a cash prize of ₹25,000, a certificate and a commemorative memento.

Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G. Krishnan will present the award at the Botany Department auditorium in Karyavattom on November 13. A jury chaired by zoologist George D’cruz selected the award recipient.

Dr. Biju, a Professor at the Department of Environmental Studies, University of Delhi, and currently a Radcliffe Fellow at Harvard University, is credited with describing nearly 25% of the nation’s known amphibian diversity.

