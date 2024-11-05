ADVERTISEMENT

S.D. Biju chosen for Dr. Kamarudeen Environmental Award

Updated - November 05, 2024 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

S.D. Biju

Herpetologist Sathyabhama Das Biju, widely known as the Frogman of India, has been chosen for the Dr. Kamarudeen Environmental Award 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award, instituted by the Dr. Kamarudeen Foundation for Biodiversity Conservation in memory of the noted environmental activist and the former reader of the Department of Botany of the University of Kerala, carries a cash prize of ₹25,000, a certificate and a commemorative memento.

Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G. Krishnan will present the award at the Botany Department auditorium in Karyavattom on November 13. A jury chaired by zoologist George D’cruz selected the award recipient.

Dr. Biju, a Professor at the Department of Environmental Studies, University of Delhi, and currently a Radcliffe Fellow at Harvard University, is credited with describing nearly 25% of the nation’s known amphibian diversity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US