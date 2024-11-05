GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

S.D. Biju chosen for Dr. Kamarudeen Environmental Award

Updated - November 05, 2024 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
S.D. Biju

S.D. Biju

Herpetologist Sathyabhama Das Biju, widely known as the Frogman of India, has been chosen for the Dr. Kamarudeen Environmental Award 2024.

The award, instituted by the Dr. Kamarudeen Foundation for Biodiversity Conservation in memory of the noted environmental activist and the former reader of the Department of Botany of the University of Kerala, carries a cash prize of ₹25,000, a certificate and a commemorative memento.

Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G. Krishnan will present the award at the Botany Department auditorium in Karyavattom on November 13. A jury chaired by zoologist George D’cruz selected the award recipient.

Dr. Biju, a Professor at the Department of Environmental Studies, University of Delhi, and currently a Radcliffe Fellow at Harvard University, is credited with describing nearly 25% of the nation’s known amphibian diversity.

Published - November 05, 2024 07:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.