Scuffles between traders, strike supporters in Kozhikode

Activists forcibly close fuel outlets

Kozhikode

The second day of the two-day national strike by central trade unions was marked by scuffles between a section of traders, who opened their shops, and those who supported the shut-down, in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

The Kerala Vyapari Vyvasayi Ekopana Samithi, the largest collective representing merchants in the State, had on Monday declared that they would open shops on Tuesday. Following this, its members tried to defy the strike call by opening their business.

This led to heated arguments between strike supporters and merchants at Areekkad in the city. The traders accused strike supporters of manhandling them and assaulting with interlock tiles when they took out a protest march. The traders declared that they would not cooperate with strike calls any more.

At least 20 shops were reportedly forcibly closed in Karanthoor. Similar incidents were reported from Kunnamangalam and Andikkod as well. Tension was reported from Ramanattukara and Nadapuram.

A couple of shops were open in places such as SM Street in Kozhikode city. However, some of the traders on Mavoor Road were asked to down the shutters. A couple of the retail supermarkets that opened in the city in the morning were found closed by the evening. Main markets in Kozhikode city remained shut. The Passport Seva Kendra at Vadakara was not allowed to function.

Though fuel outlets tried to run their business in many parts of the district following a directive from District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy, they too faced resistance from strike supporters. Mr. Reddy had on Monday said that these outlets should remain open so that essential services such as ambulances were not affected. There had been instances of vehicles not getting petrol and diesel while transporting patients in a critical condition. He had also directed the police to protect the fuel outlets.

However, only some outlets could function smoothly. Strike supporters forcibly closed an outlets in Karanthoor. There were long queues outside those which functioned.

The government’s ‘dies-non’ order against employees who participate in the strike did not have much of an impact on government offices as a majority of the staff struck work on Tuesday too. A majority of those who reported for work at the Kozhikode collectorate were temporary staff.