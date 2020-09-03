SCTIMST’s safe system for secretions disposal

Thiruvananthapuram

03 September 2020 19:59 IST

Reduces risk of contamination and would protect health care workers

Researchers at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here have come up with a method for safe handling and disposal of respiratory secretions of patients admitted to hospital ICUs for treatment of highly contagious diseases such as COVID-19, tuberculosis (TB) and influenza.

The team of biomaterial scientists and clinicians comprising Dr. Manju, S., Dr. Manoj Komath, Dr. Asha Kishore and Dr. Ajay Prasad Hrishi developed suction canister bags lined with super-absorbent material containing a disinfectant, named ‘AcryloSorb.’

Advertising

Advertising

Each bag can absorb 500 ml of secretions and solidify it immediately. The contents will be also be decontaminated by the disinfectant, eliminating the risk of secondary infections by avoiding spilling, and aerosol formation, thereby protecting health care workers.

The canister bags are enclosed in a customizable spill-proof sealer bag that can be safely incinerated as biomedical waste. A pressnote issued by the institute said the canister liner bag named AcryloSorb had been tested as per international standards and the know- how transferred to a UP- based medical device manufacturing company for production.