SCTIMST’s safe system for secretions disposal

Researchers at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here have come up with a method for safe handling and disposal of respiratory secretions of patients admitted to hospital ICUs for treatment of highly contagious diseases such as COVID-19, tuberculosis (TB) and influenza.
The team of biomaterial scientists and clinicians comprising Dr. Manju, S., Dr. Manoj Komath, Dr. Asha Kishore and Dr. Ajay Prasad Hrishi developed suction canister bags lined with super-absorbent material containing a disinfectant, named ‘AcryloSorb.’
Each bag can absorb 500 ml of secretions and solidify it immediately. The contents will be also be decontaminated by the disinfectant, eliminating the risk of secondary infections by avoiding spilling, and aerosol formation, thereby protecting health care workers.
The canister bags are enclosed in a customizable spill-proof sealer bag that can be safely incinerated as biomedical waste. A pressnote issued by the institute said the canister liner bag named AcryloSorb had been tested as per international standards and the know- how transferred to a UP- based medical device manufacturing company for production.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath