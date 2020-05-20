SCTIMST to launch RNA extraction kit

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) is commercially launching Agappe Chitra Magna, a magnetic nanoparticle-based RNA extraction kit it has developed along with Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, a Kochi-based invitro diagnostics manufacturing company, here on Thursday.

Chitra Magna is an innovative RNA extraction kit developed by the SCTIMST, the technology for which had been transferred to Agappe Diagnostics last month.

The kit, which can be used for RNA extraction for RT-LAMP, RT-qPCR, RT-PCR and other isothermal and PCR-based protocols for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, had been validated by the National Institute of Virology, following which the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had given the go ahead for its commercial production.

It uses an innovative technology for isolating RNA using magnetic nanoparticles to capture the RNA from the patient sample and is very sensitive, an official release said here.

Agappe Chitra Magna RNA Isolation Kit will be formally launched by V.K. Saraswat, NITI Aayog member and president of the Institute Body of the SCTIMST. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, is expected to be present at the function, which will be held at the BMT wing of the SCTIMST at Poojappura.

Thomas John, Managing Director, Agappe Diagnostics, will hand over the first sale to officials from the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi.

The indigenously developed and manufactured RNA extraction kit would reduce the nation’s dependence on imported kits which are expensive and bring down the cost of COVID-19 testing, the official release said.

Agappe Diagnostics has a manufacturing capacity of 3 lakh kits per month, each priced at ₹150. Imported RNA extraction kits cost double the amount, it said.