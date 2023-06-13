SCTIMST TIMed-supported start-up receives National Technology Day Award 2023

June 13, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Sascan Meditech Pvt. Ltd., a start-up company incubated at TIMed, the Technology Business Incubator of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, has won the prestigious National Technology Day Award 2023.

The award was received by Subhash Narayanan, founder CEO of Sascan, and Vinodkumar, Marketing Director of the start-up, from Union Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh at a ceremony held in New Delhi recently.

Sascan Meditech received the honour for the indigenous development of Oralscan, a handheld device to screen early-stage oral cancers and for biopsy guidance.

The non-invasive device uses an optical system with custom-built software and algorithms for tissue analysis and enables the physician to visualise and differentiate between healthy and potentially malignant sites.

The award was given in the ‘Technology Start-up category by the Technology Development Board, a statutory body of Department of Science & Technology (DST). It is given to technology start-ups for coming up with promising new technology that has the potential for commercial production. The award carries a cash prize of ₹15 lakh and a trophy.

SCTIMST-TIMed was established in 2015 for encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship in medical technologies through technology-business incubation support to innovators, start-ups and industry. TIMed provides much needed mentorship, funding, networking opportunities, clinical and investor connections as well as basic facilities and services that a Medtech or healthcare start-up requires.

TIMed is funded and supported by the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India.

