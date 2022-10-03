SCTIMST faculty elected to World Stroke Organisation

The Hindu Bureau
October 03, 2022 20:36 IST

P.N. Sylaja, Professor and Head of Neurology Department & Comprehensive stroke care programme, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), has been elected as the member of board of directors of ‘World Stroke Organisation’, for 2022-24.

Dr. Sylaja, who has been working in stroke for the past 22 years, is the past president of the Indian Stroke Association; Honorary Professor of the University of Lancashire, UK, and fellow of the European Stroke Organisation.

The World Stroke Organisation is a global body, representing over 55,000 stroke specialists in clinical, research and community settings.

