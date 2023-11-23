SCTIMST designated as ICMR Collaborating Centre of Excellence

November 23, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram

The Indian Council of Medical Research has designated Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) as an ICMR Collaborating Centre of Excellence (ICMR-CCoE) in recognition of the commendable achievements in Biomedical research.

The plaque was presented by Rajiv Bahl, Director General of ICMR, to S. Harikrishnan, Professor and Head of Cardiology, SCTIMST.

ICMR is setting up 25 Collaborating Centres of Excellence across the country in many speciality areas in medicine and SCTIMST will be the third such centre in Kerala, the first two being in Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences Kochi, in the domain of venomous snakebites and in Paediatric Cardiology.

The distinction is for a period of five years, SCTIMST will act in an advisory role in the area of Biomedical research for ICMR.