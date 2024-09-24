SCTIMST, Barton Hill engineering researchers devise X-ray protection barrier

Researchers of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, (GECBH) have collaborated to devise a portable X-ray protection barrier and examination box.

The prototype of the biomedical device, used for x-ray-based histopathology analysis of tissue samples to diagnose diseases, was jointly manufactured by Hesper Tech Pvt. Ltd., a startup incubated at the Technology Business Incubation Centre of GECBH, and the Precision Fabrication Division under the Biomedical Technology wing of SCTIMST. M.Tech students have been credited with realising the prototype development of the X-ray shield protection barrier.

The X-ray shield was successfully used to gauge radiation levels with safety precautions at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram on September 5, a press note stated.

The shield effectively brought down radiation levels from some millihertz to negligible microhertz during tests conducted at various conditions using the Fluke 451P ion chamber survey meter which is used to detect radiation leakage.

Arun Anirudhan, Sabareeswaran A., Ramesh Babu V. and Aneesh K. John of SCTIMST led the research work. Hesper Tech Pvt. Ltd. founders Vimal George and Viswanath S. were also credited with playing significant roles in the endeavour.