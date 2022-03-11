SC/ST welfare schemes get ₹2,671 cr in Budget

The State Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday earmarked ₹1,935.38 crore for land, housing, and other development projects for Scheduled Caste communities, and ₹735.86 crore for tribal communities.

It proposes a new scheme named ‘Kerala Tribal Plus’ under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGS) to provide additional labour days to tribal families. In addition to the 100 days employment presently provided through the MGNREGS, employment for 100 more days will be provided through the ₹35 crore scheme and a special drive will be conducted to enroll more families in tribal-populated districts like Wayanad, Palakkad, Idukki, Kasaragod, and Kannur.

A special targeted programme ‘Edamalakkudi Comprehensive Development Package’ has been proposed to resolve the developmental issues faced by Edamalakkudi, the first tribal grama panchayat in the State and to achieve development goals. An amount of ₹15 crore is earmarked for basic necessities such as housing, electricity, road, and livelihood.

A one-term financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each will be provided to the families of Sickle Cell Anemia patients for enhancing their life income. An amount of ₹3.78 crore has been allocated for the scheme. An amount of ₹25 crore has been set apart for the food security programme for women and children in tribal areas.

The Finance Minister has also allocated ₹183.84 crore for the welfare of other backward classes.