SC/ST Special Court opens in Nedumangad

August 25, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil inaugurated a Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) Special Court at Nedumangad on Thursday.

The special court had jurisdiction over the entire district. It will help find a solution to the problems faced by SC/ST communities without delay, the Minister said.

Attempts would be made to bring nine courts functioning in various parts of Nedumangad under one roof, he said. These include the sub-court, two magistrate court, two munsif courts, district family court, district forest court, and the POCSO court.

Trial in all cases in which people from the SC and ST communities in the district are the accused or the plaintiff will be held in the special court that functions in a building in the Nedumangad international market. As many as 640 cases are under the court’s consideration. Sudhish Kumar who was a judge in the POCSO court will be the special court judge.

Principal District and Sessions Court judge P.V. Balakrishnan presided over the function.

