SC/ST panel visits house of dead tribal youth

February 15, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
The Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes chairman B.S.Maoji and member Soumya Soman on Wednesday visiting Bindu, wife of Viswanathan who was found hanging near the Government Medical College Hospital near Kozhikode recently

The Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes chairman B.S.Maoji and member Soumya Soman on Wednesday visiting Bindu, wife of Viswanathan who was found hanging near the Government Medical College Hospital near Kozhikode recently | Photo Credit: C.V.Shibu

The Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on Wednesday visited the house of Viswanathan, a tribal youth of Adled tribal hamlet in Wayanad, who was found dead hanging near the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on February 11.

Speaking to the media, commission chairman B.S. Maoji said all attempts would be made to ensure justice to the family of Viswanathan.

The commission would monitor the legal action to be adopted by the police and remind the government to provide all legal provisions to the kin of the deceased such as compensation, house, land, monthly financial assistance up to ₹5,000 for a year and a permanent job to the kin as per the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (Rule of 1995), Mr. Maoji said .

Mr. Maoji spoke with Viswanathan’s wife Bindu and mother Leela and collected evidence from his brother and a relative, who sighted the body of the youth.

They told the commission that Viswanathan would never end his life and that he was beaten to death by a group of people. The youth was questioned and roughed up by a group of people at the hospital on the charge of stealing a mobile phone, they alleged.

The incident took place when Viswanathan came to the hospital as a caregiver for his pregnant wife Bindu. Commission member Soumya Soman also accompanied Mr.Maoji

The commission would hold a sitting at the Wayanad collectorate from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

