SC/ST panel settles 74 cases at Kannur district adalat

Probe ordered into irregularities in housing project at Aralam Farm

The State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes considered 94 cases and settled 71 of them during the two-day Kannur district adalat.

Commission chairman B.S. Mavoji said that out of the 361 houses constructed using Tribal Rehabilitation Development Mission (TRDM) funds at Aralam Farm, 291 were reported to be uninhabitable, and the Director of Tribal Affairs would be directed to look into the matter.

He added that according to the report received by the commission, permission has been granted to rebuild the houses. He also informed that officials of the State Nirmidi Kendra, the construction agency, and the Director of the Scheduled Tribes Department would be called to the commission office in Thiruvananthapuram for a hearing.

The action follows a complaint by the Adivasi Welfare Committee.

The chairman said there were no cases of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe atrocities in Kannur district.

The adalat also considered cases related to land, leases, and private roads.