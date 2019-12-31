Kerala

SC/ST electoral reservation resolution passed

The Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution extending the reservation of seats in Assemblies and Parliament for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes till January 25, 2030.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan introduced a statutory resolution to ratify the amendments to the Constitution of India falling within the purview of clause (d) of proviso to clause (2) of Article 368 proposed to be made by the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019, as passed by both the Houses of Parliament.

