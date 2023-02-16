HamberMenu
SC/ST Commission sitting concludes in Wayanad

The panel considered 85 cases, as many as 61 cases were settled, and reports were sought on 24 cases

February 16, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Chairman B.S. Maoji collecting evidence from tribespeople at an adalat held at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Thursday.

State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Chairman B.S. Maoji collecting evidence from tribespeople at an adalat held at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Chairman B.S. Maoji has said that the panel will ensure justice and rights of tribespeople in the State.

Speaking to the media after an adalat here on Thursday Mr. Maoji said while adopting legal steps to solve various issues pertaining to tribespeople, the possibility of public intervention would also be considered.

A collective effort is necessary to bring the marginalised sections to the mainstream, he said.

The panel considered 85 cases, including those related to tribal land, at the adalat. As many as 61 cases were settled and reports were sought on 24 cases.

Commission member Soumya Soman, District Collector A. Geetha, and Additional District Magistrate N.I. Shaju were present.

