Scrutiny of voting machines held

April 27, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOLLAM

The polling process in the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency has been completed and all voting machines will be safe till the day of the results, District Collector N. Devidas informed on Saturday.

The announcement came after all machines were safely moved to the strong rooms at St. Aloysius School here and were sealed. There are 29 strongrooms for all seven Assembly constituencies in the district. The procedures that started at 5.30 a.m. on Friday ended around 2 p.m. on Saturday with the scrutiny chaired by District Collector and General Observer Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu in the presence of an Independent candidate and representatives of the LDF, UDF and NDA candidates. The machines were kept in the school, which is also the counting centre, after checking all security arrangements. The general observer assessed that the election process was completed flawlessly.

According to the final figures available for the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency, the voter turnout stood at 68.15% with 9,04,047 people casting their votes. They include 4,79,906 women, 4,24,134 men and seven Transgenders.

The final voter turnout at various constituencies is as follows: Kundara (1,44,062) Chadayamangalam (1,39,432), Punalur (1,34,724), Chathannur (1,23,366), Chavara (1,25,584), Kollam (1,19,308), and Eravipuram (1,17,571). Chadayamangalam (76,175) had the highest number of women voters and Kundara (67,964) registered highest number of male voters.

