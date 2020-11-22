Scrutiny of nominations over, election scene hotting up

ALAPPUZHA

Congress in a tough spot as leaders contract COVID-19

With the completion of scrutiny of nomination papers, the electoral scene is hotting up for the December 8 local body polls in the district.

After the scrutiny, all 244 nominations received for the Alappuzha district panchayat were accepted. Returning officers accepted 1,585 nominations for six municipalities in the district while rejecting 109. Of the 971 nomination papers received for block panchayats, 941 were accepted. As many as 8,280 nominations were accepted for grama panchayats while 181 were rejected.

The last day for withdrawal of nominations is November 23.

A majority of the candidates have started to campaign in full force by visiting houses and through the digital media. Meanwhile, rebels are giving sleepless nights to political fronts in several seats in the district. With two more days to go for the withdrawal of nominations, political parties are trying to convince rebels to withdraw their nominations.

A number of district leaders of the Congress testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in recent days have put the party in a difficult situation.

With electioneering gaining momentum, District Collector A. Alexander, who is also the District Election Officer, has urged the political parties and candidates to follow the COVID-19 protocols. He called them to strictly follow the directions issued by the Health Department.

Mr. Alexander also visited counting centres at Mavelikara, Bharanikavu, and Chengannur ahead of the polls.