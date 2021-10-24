Scrutiny of all projects under DLP planned

KOLLAM

24 October 2021 23:26 IST

Many thoroughfares and other constructions left unmaintained by contractors

In a bid to assess their condition and unearth structural defects, Public Works Department (PWD) will carry out a State-wide scrutiny of all projects currently under Defect Liability Period (DLP).

The Department has decided to initiate corrective measures after coming across thoroughfares and other structures left unmaintained by contractors who are liable to take remedial measures.

Reportedly, deteriorated stretches of Hill Highway under valid DLPs have been included in Sabrimala road renovation project causing considerable financial loss to the Department.

“The decision was taken after finding discrepancies in some works and at present the vigilance wing of PWD is investigating the matter. If we find a project under DLP accommodated in another for repair or maintenance, stringent action will be taken against those responsible,” Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas told The Hindu.

The Department has been receiving a bevy of complaints on unscientific constructions and alignment-related issues and the Minister says everything including media reports and social media inputs are being probed.

“Apart from direct complaints, we identify a lot of issues during site visits. Recently I noticed a project that was left in a shoddy condition for several months and when inquired we found that the culvert and road were still under DLP. All aspects of such constructions will be re-examined and there will be no compromise,” he adds.

“During site visits we interact with the residents and people's representatives to get a clearer picture of the state of affairs. We take note of each flaw they point out and also check the authenticity of allegations,” he said.

The Department had launched 'Accelerate PWD', an initiative to expedite all major projects in the State. As part of the initiatives, around 75 projects have been selected from various parts of the State for daily reviews. Apart from that, a team that includes the Minister, higher officials and chief engineers have been evaluating the progress every two weeks to ensure hassle free execution.

Mobile app

PWD 4U mobile application launched by the Department for the public to report real-time issues has so far received over 15,000 complaints.