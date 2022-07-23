Script of Sarapanjaram to be released in Kozhikode
Jayan Foundation will hold an event on Monday to mark the memory of the late actor. A release said that the script of Jayan’s first major hit Sarapanjaram, by film-maker Hariharan, will be released as a book. The event will be held at the Kozhikode Town Hall at 4.30 p.m. Later, Mr. Hariharan will interact with the audience.
