Kerala

Script of Sarapanjaram to be released in Kozhikode

Jayan Foundation will hold an event on Monday to mark the memory of the late actor. A release said that the script of Jayan’s first major hit Sarapanjaram, by film-maker Hariharan, will be released as a book. The event will be held at the Kozhikode Town Hall at 4.30 p.m. Later, Mr. Hariharan will interact with the audience.


