Scribes allegedly manhandled at Secretariat

Mediapersons who attempted to shoot visuals of a scuffle at the Government Secretariat campus on Monday were allegedly manhandled by some employees. Muhammed Ashik, a reporter of the Media One TV channel who tried to record on his mobile phone was reportedly threatened by some employees and attempts were made to snatch his phone, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) said.

Media One cameraman Sijo Sudhakaran and the channel’s driver Sajin Lal also were targeted by the group, the KUWJ, which has lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said.

The incident occurred outside the sub-treasury inside the Secretariat campus as mediapersons were leaving after attending a press conference by Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh.

The scuffle allegedly occurred following a dispute between a sub-treasury staffer and the staff of a canteen inside the Secretariat. Cantonment police said an FIR has been registered on a complaint filed by the canteen staff. The KUWJ, in its complaint to the Chief Minister, demanded stern action against Secretariat employees who allegedly targeted the media persons.