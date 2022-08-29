Scribe found injured near railway track dies

ADVERTISEMENT

A 42-year-old journalist who was found injured near the railway track near Nileswaram railway station died on Sunday.

He was identified as K. Rajith (Rajith Ram), 42, son of K. Kunhiraman and V.V. Rama. He was a sub-editor with the Mathrubhumi Kannur unit.

Rajith, who left his house for a purchase, was found injured near the flyover close to the Nileswaram railway station around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Locals rushed him to a hospital in Kasaragod and later to a Mangaluru hospital, where he died during treatment.

He is survived by his wife Sandhya, a pharmacist at the District Ayurveda Hospital, Kanhangad, and children Ameya and Aneya.