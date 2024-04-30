Screw lodged in woman’s lung retrieved after surgery at Kochi hospital

April 30, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KOCHI

A 1-cm-long screw of a nose pin was recovered from the lungs of a 44-year-old woman following a procedure at Amrita Hospital in Kochi.

The Kollam native had lost the screw of her nose pin 12 years ago. While the main part of the nose pin was found from her house, the screw was not recovered.

A scan of the lungs before a surgery scheduled at a private hospital in Kollam last week revealed the presence of the screw, and she was referred to Amrita Hospital. An Interventional Pulmonology team headed by Dr. Tinku Joseph removed it through an interventional procedure, and she was discharged after a day’s rest, it said.

The doctors said the screw might have fallen into the mouth cavity and would have reached the lung.

