ADVERTISEMENT

Screw lodged in woman’s lung retrieved after surgery at Kochi hospital

April 30, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 1-cm-long screw of a nose pin was recovered from the lungs of a 44-year-old woman following a procedure at Amrita Hospital in Kochi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kollam native had lost the screw of her nose pin 12 years ago. While the main part of the nose pin was found from her house, the screw was not recovered.

A scan of the lungs before a surgery scheduled at a private hospital in Kollam last week revealed the presence of the screw, and she was referred to Amrita Hospital. An Interventional Pulmonology team headed by Dr. Tinku Joseph removed it through an interventional procedure, and she was discharged after a day’s rest, it said.

The doctors said the screw might have fallen into the mouth cavity and would have reached the lung.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US