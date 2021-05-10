Kerala

Screenwriter Dennis Joseph passes away

Noted Malayalam screenwriter and filmmaker Dennis Joseph died of cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Kottayam on Monday. He was 64.

Dennis Joseph, who carved a niche in the Malayalam film industry with a series of superhit films in late 1980’s and early 1990’s, started his career as sub-editor in a film magazine. He entered the movie industry as a screenwriter of the Malayalam movie Eeran Sandhya in 1985. He wrote screenplays for a number of box office hits like Nirakkoottu, Rajavinte Makan, Shyama, New Delhi, No. 20 Madras Mail, Kottayam Kunjachan, Akashadoothu, Palayam, and FIR.

Having worked with almost all superhit filmmakers in the 1980’s and 1990’s such as Joshie, Thampi Kannanthanam, and Bharathan, he also also directed five movies. Of these, the Mammootty-starrer Manu Uncle won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film.

The deceased is survived by wife Leena and children Elizabeth, Rossy, and Jose. Funeral will be decided later.

