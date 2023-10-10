HamberMenu
Screening of K.G. George’s films in Kochi

October 10, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam Public Library and Metro Film Society are together organising a KG George Film Festival at T.K. Ramakrishnan Cultural Centre at Ernakulam boat jetty from October 10 to 13 as a tribute to the filmmaker who died recently.

Critic M.K. Sanoo will inaugurate the event in which CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan will deliver the keynote address. George’s films such as Swapnadanam, Yavanika, Mattoral, and Adaminte Variyellu will be screened in that order, one film each day at 6.30 p.m. 

Films such as Adaminte Variyellu, Swapnadanam, and Irakal are being screened at Maharaja’s College as well. The screenings, organised by the Malayalam department of the college in association with Metro Film Society, will be on till October 11. Sumy Joy Oliapuram, head of the Malayalam department, made the introductory remarks on Monday.

