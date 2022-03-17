Screening for sickle cell anaemia in all districts

Disease normally seen among tribes now found in other groups too

The Health department will soon initiate the screening for sickle cell anaemia (SCA) in all districts in the State as the disease, one of a group of inherited red blood cell disorders and predominantly seen among certain tribal populations, is now seen in certain other population groups too in Wayanad.

Replying to a submission on the need for special care and attention for SCA patients, by O.R. Kelu, Health Minister Veena George said that SCA screening had already started in Wayanad and that the training for lab technicians, field staff, and doctors had been completed. Early detection of the disease was important for the proper management of this genetic disease, which did not have a treatment or cure.

Digital registry

The Health department was also in the process of setting up a digital registry of SCA patients in the State and steps were being taken to ensure that all those with the disease or those newly detected were being registered, she said.

The disease had been reported from Idukki, Wayanad and Palakkad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts also, even though more patients were seen among the tribes in Wayanad, Nilambur, and Attappady. About 1,004 patients were amongst tribes in Wayanad, apart from 200-odd patients scattered across tribes in other four districts.

Blood test protocol

The department had prepared the protocol for the monthly blood tests SCA patients had to undergo as well as a drugs protocol, in accordance with the national guidelines.

The government was also in the process of preparing a plan for setting up a Haemoglobinopathy Research and Care Centre at Government Medical College, Wayanad, as was announced in the 2020-21 Budget, Ms. George said.

Financial aid

She said that the financial assistance to SCA patients for treatment till December 2021 had already been allowed. The government was doing everything possible for the SCA patients, including distribution of protein-enriched food kits and monthly monetary assistance.

SCA patients had been included in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016 and could seek the benefits accorded to the disabled in hospitals and other places also.