Scooterist succumbs to injuries

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
November 04, 2022 21:00 IST

A scooter rider on Friday succumbed to the injuries he sustained in an accident at Poothole on Wednesday afternoon. Murali Anthikkad, 66, of Chettupuzha fell from the vehicle after a street dog hit it.

Murali, who was running a ration shop at Pullazhi, was on his way to Thrissur to buy goods for his shop, when the street dog darted across the road while chasing a pigeon.

Murali, who sustained critical injury on his head, had been admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur where he died on Friday.

