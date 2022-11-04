Kerala

Scooterist succumbs to injuries

A scooter rider on Friday succumbed to the injuries he sustained in an accident at Poothole on Wednesday afternoon. Murali Anthikkad, 66, of Chettupuzha fell from the vehicle after a street dog hit it.

Murali, who was running a ration shop at Pullazhi, was on his way to Thrissur to buy goods for his shop, when the street dog darted across the road while chasing a pigeon.

Murali, who sustained critical injury on his head, had been admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur where he died on Friday.


