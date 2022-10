An online mechanism has been instituted to address study-related complaints of students of SCOLE-Kerala (State Council for Open and Lifelong Education-Kerala).

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty inaugurated the online mechanism here on Wednesday. The mechanism will address complaints of students of SCOLE-Kerala since it was set up. Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. presided. SCOLE-Kerala vice chairman P. Pramod was present.