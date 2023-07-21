SCOLE-Kerala: Applications invited for Plus One admission

July 21, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Applications are invited for Plus One admission through SCOLE-Kerala (State Council for Open and Lifelong Education – Kerala) for the 2023-25 batch. Higher secondary-level courses are available in open, regular, private registration, and special category (part 111). Those who have passed SSLC examinations or become eligible for higher education through a government recognised equivalency course can apply. Online registration will begin on Monday on the website www.scolekerala.org. There is no upper age limit. For details, call 0471 2342950, 2342271, 2342369.

