Scientists clear students’ doubts at congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 February 2022 20:43 IST

Papers on various topics presented at children’s session

More than a 100 students participated in an interaction with scientists at the 34th Kerala Science Congress (KSC) on Saturday, the final day of the three-day event.

The panel consisting of K. P. Sudheer, executive vice president, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment; Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation And Technology; M.C. Dathan, mentor (science), Kerala government, and other senior scientists replied to the questions posed by the postgraduate students.

Advertising

Advertising

Sixteen papers selected from the Children’s Science Congress to the national-level event also were presented at the KSC. As part of the Children’s Science Congress, 10 differently abled children from Scientia, the science project at the Different Art Centre, Magic Planet, presented papers.

The topics they covered included noise pollution and its impact on health and environment, a review of the fundamentals of nutrition and health, how toothpaste alters the physio-chemical properties of water, and ecological importance of spiders and ants.