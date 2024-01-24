ADVERTISEMENT

Scientist elected as fellow of NAAS

January 24, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

M.R. Manikantan, Principal Scientist, Physiology, Biochemistry, and Post-Harvest Technology Division at ICAR – Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CPCRI), has been elected as a fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS).

Dr. Manikandan becomes the first scientist from ICAR-CPCRI to be honored as a fellow of NAAS. The recognition highlights his contributions in the field of agricultural research and education.

His research focus on the development of machinery and process technology for post-harvest processing of coconut, arecanut, and cocoa. His body of work includes 103 research papers in national and international peer-reviewed journals, three edited books, 35 technical popular articles, 39 technical bulletins/manuals, and 24 book chapters.

He has developed 18 technologies/equipment/process protocols, particularly in the areas of food grains and oilseeds processing, nanocomposite technology, microencapsulation, and biogas technology. His leadership at ICAR-CPCRI has been instrumental in transferring about 22 developed technologies to 185 entrepreneurs, generating substantial revenue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US