Scientist elected as fellow of NAAS

January 24, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Kasaragod

M.R. Manikantan, Principal Scientist, Physiology, Biochemistry, and Post-Harvest Technology Division at ICAR – Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CPCRI), has been elected as a fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS).

Dr. Manikandan becomes the first scientist from ICAR-CPCRI to be honored as a fellow of NAAS. The recognition highlights his contributions in the field of agricultural research and education.

His research focus on the development of machinery and process technology for post-harvest processing of coconut, arecanut, and cocoa. His body of work includes 103 research papers in national and international peer-reviewed journals, three edited books, 35 technical popular articles, 39 technical bulletins/manuals, and 24 book chapters.

He has developed 18 technologies/equipment/process protocols, particularly in the areas of food grains and oilseeds processing, nanocomposite technology, microencapsulation, and biogas technology. His leadership at ICAR-CPCRI has been instrumental in transferring about 22 developed technologies to 185 entrepreneurs, generating substantial revenue.