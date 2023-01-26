Scientific study on sea erosion begins at Kozhikode's Kappad

January 26, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - KOZHIKODE:

A team of experts has begun a scientific study to prepare a proposal on protecting the 3.5-km stretch of coastline from Thuvvappara at Kappad beach to Valiyamangad near Koyilandy, in Kozhikode district.

Kappad is the only beach in Kerala with the international Blue Flag certificate awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education. The award is given to beaches that meet strict guidelines on ensuring eco-friendly measures, safety and hygiene, among others.

The study comes against the backdrop of the Kerala government zeroing in on the stretch as one among the 10 hotspots in the State that are facing the threat of sea erosion. The coastal road from Kappad to Koyilandy harbour is in a bad shape after high tides swept the area in the past two years. This has also reportedly affected the tourist inflow to the beach.

The special team conducting the study includes officials from the National Centre for Coastal Research, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and those from the National Institute of Oceanography, Goa. With modern equipment fixed on four boats, they are studying the depth of the sea, the strength of tides, wind direction, and the nature of the sea. It will take around two weeks to complete the study, after which the 12-member team will submit a blue print on coast protection to the government. Officials from the Minor Irrigation Department are assisting the team.

Meanwhile, the authorities have urged fishers in the area to be careful while venturing into the sea in view of the equipment being installed in the waters.

