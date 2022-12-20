Scientific solution for crack on NH within a month: Rajan

December 20, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thrissur

A scientific solution will be found within a month for the crack that appeared at Vazhukkumpara on the Mannuthy-Vadakkanchery National Highway soon after it was opened for traffic, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said this after a meeting with National Highways Authority of India officials. The meeting was held on the basis of reports submitted by the project director of the NHAI and a team lead by PWD executive engineer. The reports confirmed that the side wall, beside the road where the crack appeared, had serious lapses in its construction.

The Minister asked the NHAI officials to strengthen the side walls within a month without disturbing the traffic on the service road. The meeting observed that there were serious lapses on the side of the contractors in constructing the side walls. Resident engineer and site engineer of the NHAI and the PWD team were asked to monitor the work.