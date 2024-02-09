Scientific research must be aimed at shaping brighter future for humanity, greener future for planet: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

February 09, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has emphasised the pivotal role of scientific research in shaping both humanity’s future and the world’s environmental sustainability.

Inaugurating the 36th Kerala Science Congress, organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) at Government Arts and Science College, Kasaragod on February 9 (Friday), Mr. Vijayan stressed the need for responsible utilisation of scientific advancements.

Underscoring the duty of citizens to foster scientific curiosity and rational thinking, as outlined in Article 51 of the Constitution, he cautioned against efforts to undermine these principles in favour of religious ideologies devoid of logic. He urged vigilance against such tendencies, particularly among those in positions of Constitutional authority.

Drawing parallels with history, the Chief Minister invoked the plight of Albert Einstein who was forced to flee a Germany entrenched in racism. He warned that scientific progress and the ethos of scientific inquiry cannot flourish in societies marred by hatred and prejudice, emphasising the symbiotic relationship between scientific advancement and social harmony.

Addressing the theme of the Science Congress – ‘Transforming Kerala’s Economy through One Health Approach’ – the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of holistic health considerations encompassing humans, nature, and wildlife.

Unique characteristics

Given Kerala’s unique demographic and environmental characteristics, including high population density and significant forest cover, Mr. Vijayan outlined the State’s proactive stance in combating infectious diseases through the implementation of the One Health Policy.

Acknowledging the need to balance scientific pursuits with ethical considerations, the Chief Minister cautioned against the commercialisation of research at the expense of humanity. He cited the example of American virologist and biomedical scientist Jonas Salk, polio vaccine inventor, who prioritised public welfare over profit.

Highlighting Kerala’s initiatives in the field of research and development, Mr. Vijayan pointed out the substantial budget allocation of ₹3,500 crore aimed at fostering indigenous knowledge production and translating research findings into practical solutions.

“It is not enough that research results are generated, the knowledge contained in them must also be transformed into products and services that benefit the public,” he said.

The government is setting up translational research labs for that purpose. They are preparing with an investment of ₹200 crore in 10 universities, he added.

Mr. Vijayan also emphasised the government’s support for talent, from scholarships for students to the establishment of research centres of excellence across the State.

‘Brain gain’

Despite strides in research excellence, the Chief Minister highlighted the challenge of brain drain and initiatives to reverse this trend. Special projects are being devised and implemented to make ‘brain gain’ possible so that the knowledge of Malayalee research talents in other countries can be utilized for the research advancement of our country, he said.

Along with this, the Kerala State Higher Education Council’s ‘Erudite Scholar in Residence’ programme is also being implemented, which will help our researchers to upgrade their knowledge by inviting Nobel winners, he added

Mr. Vijayan cautioned against overlooking critical issues such as food security and ethical concerns in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), urging a balanced approach to scientific advancements that prioritises societal well-being and environmental stewardship. He reiterated the imperative for responsible and inclusive scientific progress, emphasising its profound impact on both humanity and the natural world.

