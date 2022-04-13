‘Scientific progress essential for nation’s development’

Scientific progress is essential for the overall development of the country, said Suresh Das, Emeritus Professor, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram.

Delivering the keynote address at a seminar on ‘Science for Inclusive Growth’ organised by the Central University of Kerala as part of the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations, he said India was a country with great scientific heritage and had made many significant discoveries.

Presiding over the function, Vice Chancellor Prof. H. Venkateshwarlu said free exchange of knowledge was necessary to create an egalitarian society.