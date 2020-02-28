Scientific discoveries should help common man: Minister

KASARAGOD

28 February 2020 01:53 IST

V. Muraleedharan opens 29th Swadeshi Science Congress in Kasaragod

V. Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, on Thursday said that India’s work in the field of science and technology was exemplary.

He was inaugurating the 29th Swadeshi Science Congress held at the Central Plantation Crops Research Centre here. He said that science fulfilled its mission when discoveries were utilised by people for their welfare.

There should be a sincere effort by scientists in this regard, he said.

Mr. Muraleedharan said the Centre had been able to convince the people that solar power could provide the world with clean energy. India’s achievements in space research were a surprise to the world, he said.

The talents of Indian scientists were world-famous. “But when science and technology and society are intertwined, development becomes a reality,” he said. Science had advanced much, but the problems of the common man in the country had not been scientifically solved, he said, adding that inventions should be for the common man.

Appreciating the Swadeshi Science Congress, the Minister said was is an important venue for astronomers to come together, share important scientific contributions, and honour those who had made great strides. Myths and legends were passed down from one generation to another.

“With the development of modern technology, our country’s scientific heritage has reached even the younger generation today,” he said

The Minister presented the award for the best papaya farmer to A.M. Subramaniyan and best entrepreneurship institution to the Papaya Society of Malappuram.

The Swadeshi Science Congress was jointly organised by the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasaragod Central University, and the Swadeshi Science Movement.